As the rain continues to fall across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government areas) a number of services have been cancelled. Garbage in parts of Nabiac, Coolongolook and Bunyah is unable to be collected. However, council has advised residents in these areas to still leave bins out for collection. Trucks will collect rubbish as soon as roads are accessible. Council service centre in Forster is closed due to rain damage. Members of the community will be advised when the facility re-opens. Persistent falls have resulted with the closures some roads, causeways and bridges due to local flooding. Visit https://www.livetraffic.com/ for the latest information on closures. However the best rule is 'if it is flooded forget it' Failford Road has re-opened between The Lakes Way and Pacific Highway. However, Live Traffic advise motorists to continue to exercise caution and drive to the conditions. NSW TrainLink Regional and Intercity services have been disrupted by the widespread impact of the extreme weather affecting the State, with more disruptions possible as rainfall continues over coming days. NSW Trains chief executive, Dale Merrick said the severe weather system had caused widespread flooding and damage across the State's east with services being affected across the NSW TrainLink network. "Our first priority is always safety. We ask our customers to postpone their journey if possible or allow for additional travel time," he said. "Wee want to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely. "We ask customers to check to see if their regional coach or train service is affected. While some delays and cancellations cannot be avoided at this time, every effort is being made to maintain services and provide customers with safe alternatives." Some other North Coast coach services are currently affected. From today Thursday, March 3 Regional Coaches will not travel north of Coffs Harbour. Mr Merrick advised disruptions are expected to continue with further heavy rainfall predicted along the east coast over coming days. Customers are advised to check transportnsw.info for the latest information or call 13 22 32 to change or cancel a booking.

