After a very successful Lower Mid North Coast branch and Country Surf Life Saving (SLS) Championships, a small team of eight junior Black Head SLS club athletes ages nine to 12 headed to Queenscliff to contest the NSW State Championships. Held late last month in what can only be described in atrocious weather conditions, the small team achieved an overall placing of equal 22 of the 129 NSW clubs. Highlights were a gold medal in the under nine years board, with Tully Kippax dominating the event. She also was 11th in the surf swim final. The three under 12-years board relay team, Bronte Kippax, Ella Pegrum and Ashleigh Pegrum, also was a stand out. After placing fourth last year their goal was to gain a podium position this year. It was tightly contested with the girls leading in the first and second leg of the event and finally achieving a silver medal. Ella also was a finalist in the iron and surf swim events (top 16). Not to be out done, her twin sister Ashlie was a finalist in the surf swim, board and iron events. Bronte made the final of the board and semi final of the swim and iron (top 32). Also performing well was Ella McDonald (under 11) who gained a 10th in the individual board event and a semi final placing in the surf swim Unfortunately, due to water pollution on February 26 and 27 the youth championships for under 13-under 15 was cancelled after the iron was partially completed. Under 13 competitor, Miley Cox gained a semi finalist position.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/ab5656b3-1fa4-4d3f-9e53-08d92155f85a.jpg/r0_96_2048_1253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg