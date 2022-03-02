news, local-news,

Authorities are urging people to avoid non-essential travel as adverse weather continues to impact roads in NSW. An update from the Mid North Coast NSW SES at 6am this morning, Wednesday, March 2 said rainfall could result in flash flooding impacting areas in Taree, Lansdowne, the Great Lakes and Wingham. Overnight the region copped a drenching with 121mm falling in Taree and 126mm in Pacific Palms since yesterday, Tuesday, March 1. A warning for minor flooding is in place for the Manning River. Minor flooding is possible at Taree and Croki Wharf on Wednesday morning's high tide. The Manning River at Wingham is likely to reach around six metres early this morning. Further rises are possible with further rainfall. A severe weather warning is in place for damaging surf and abnormally high tides for the southern coastal parts of the district, south of Forster. Failford Road is closed in both directions between The Lakes Way and Pacific Highway at Failford. More rain is predicted today. The SES is reminding people to be cautious if travelling, many local roads remain impacted by flooding. If it's flooded, forget it. If you require emergency help, call NSW SES on 132 500. To keep up to date: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/flood/manningriver.shtml or on www.ses.nsw.gov.au See www.livetraffic.com/ for updates on road closures.

