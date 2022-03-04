Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, Death on the Nile is a daring mystery-thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. Agatha Christie, known as the Queen of Crime, died in 1976 but still remains the world's best-selling novelist (of any genre), with more than four billion books sold. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travellers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's hit Murder on the Orient Express, and stars Academy Award® nominee Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective Hercule Poirot. He is joined by an all-star cast of suspects including global superstar Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, and Jennifer Saunders. See m.greatlakescinemas.com.au for showtimes.

Death on the Nile is one not to miss

