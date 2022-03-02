news, local-news,

It's back on. The Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast is once again holding a Giant Book Fair over the Easter long weekend at Tuncurry Memorial Hall in Point Road between Thursday, April 14 and Monday, April 18, from 9am-4pm each day. Organisers are crossing fingers and toes the event will go ahead following cancellations in July and January due to COVID-19 restrictions. Once again thousands of both fiction and non-fictions books will be available. The majority of books are sold per centimetre measured by the thickness of the books. All fiction books will be sorted in alphabetical order, while non-fiction books will be sorted in many categories. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to stock up on holiday reading while at the same time assisting Rotary to raise funds for many community projects. So, whether you are looking for a good novel, a cook book, a travel book, a gardening book, or a children's book, you will be amazed by the large selection available. Rotarians will be there to assist you find what you are looking for. Entry is free. Phone Clive Davies 0412 653 061 for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/3c6370a0-a7c0-454b-8a18-1d2663a7654a.jpg/r0_374_4048_2661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg