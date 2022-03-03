news, local-news,

GREAT Lakes will host the Manning tier 1 cricket grand final on Saturday, March 12 at Tuncurry Oval. Lakes received a saloon passage through to the decider when no play was possible in last weekend's semi-finals. Great Lakes and Taree United were to meet at Tuncurry with the minor semi featuring Wingham and Gloucester at Wingham. Great Lakes, as minor premier, moved straight through to grand final scheduled for Saturday, March 12. United now plays Wingham in the final this Saturday, although this looks in extreme doubt. Should there again be no play United will be Great Lakes opponents on March 12. Due to wet weather and a bye, United hasn't played a game since Saturday, January 29. Tier 2 and 3 grand finals are scheduled for this weekend. Great Lakes is involved in tier 3 with the game set down for the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree. Old Bar Tavern will play Old Bar Eggins in tier 2. Manning District Cricket Association secretary, Yvonne Nash confirmed yesterday that should this weekend's tier 2 and 3 grand finals fall foul of the weather, as expected, the matches will be played on March 12. Mrs Nash added if there's no play on March 12, the sides finishing higher on the competition ladder will be declared premiers. A spare weekend - March 19, has been set aside for the tier 1 match if the wet weather continues. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/80970547-f435-438b-a1d7-4a9c85157ce7.jpg/r450_109_1078_464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg