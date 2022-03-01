WOMEN'S excellent problem solving and advocacy skills has opened up a range of opportunities for them, according to licensed conveyancer Jessica Gray. This is especially the case in the legal profession, which has been historically dominated by men, Jessica says. "Conveyancing roles offer flexible hours and work-from-home options that can suit working mothers better," she says. Conveyancers need to complete training requirements at university, which takes about two years' full-time study and then complete the required practical experience to become licensed. "Conveyancers need to be motivated and able to work to a deadline, it is a high volume and time sensitive industry," Jessica says. "To be a good conveyancer, you need to be organised and willing to solve problems to make sure you can achieve results in a timely manner for your clients. "We work with a lot of different types of people and you need to be friendly, open minded and able to communicate effectively." Jessica says the firm for which she works, Smart Coast Conveyancing, has embraced "Breaking the bias", one of the themes of this year's International Women's Day, held on Tuesday, March 8. "We employ both male and female staff ranging across all ages with different experiences and backgrounds to create a team that has exciting ideas and personalities to create a brand that is diverse and inclusive," she says. "We have a male receptionist and we are breaking the mould of stereotypes. Every person has the opportunity to grow and learn to make their own future that most inspires them. "We don't compare ourselves to others based on a dollar amount, we place value on creating solutions and bringing a sense of trust and family to our business. We offer excellent rates but our clients come back because they feel like they are coming home to a place they can count on." Jessica has been in the legal industry for 20 years but decided to specialise in conveyancing and became licensed about six years ago.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/df1e766a-7266-47d7-9213-1c0ab993c2cd.jpg/r163_0_1646_838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Smart Coast Conveyancing aims to break the bias for International Women's Day

