THE team at R and R Property will be marking International Women's Day by swapping their traditional red attire for something pink. "We hope this creates questions and conversations," R and R Property principal, sales agent and managing director Denise Haynes says. "We will also be having another R and R giveaway, inviting members of the community to tag an amazing woman on our socials post. The competition will be drawn and the prize will be a personal pamper pack." International Women's Day is held on Tuesday, March 8 and aims to celebrate women's achievement, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality. "We feel that it is a significant day to remind fellow women that they can achieve whatever they desire," Denise says. "Also, it demonstrates that there is a tribe of women out there for support." R and R Property is mainly a women-based team who all share the R and R Property ethos; to work hard but enjoy family time. The business has been operating for the past 12 years and employs 17 staff, as well as numerous contractors. "We provide flexible working hours ... All our team members share equal opportunities within their workspace," Denise says. She has been in the industry for 18 years and has been involved in R and R Property since its inception. "Real estate is usually the largest financial decision people will ever make and it is generally highly charged with emotion," Denise says. "I want to make that process, whenever possible, less stressful and in fact an enjoyable experience." R and R Property offers sales and rentals, however, Denise says the larger picture is that "we help people move from one chapter of their lives to another". "Because we cover such a large area with our seven office locations, we can sell your property for you and then help you purchase your next one, all while dealing with one team." It is the empathy of her staff that makes the business special, Denise says. "Our clients feel cared for and are taken through the journey with professionalism, calm kindness and understanding."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/5e6781b7-4cf5-47a5-aa90-d36012a8e4c7.jpg/r300_140_4536_2533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

R and R Property is mainly a women-based team celebrating International Women's Day

