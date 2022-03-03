news, local-news, Wallamba District Agricultural & Horticultural Show, Nabiac showground, Country Shows Support Package, State government

This year's Wallamba District Agricultural & Horticultural Show will enter a new communications era after receiving $30,000 from the State government to upgrade its broadcast system. The money was drawn from the Country Shows Support Package. The old system was not weatherproof and had to be manually installed each year and then dismantled and stored for the following year's show. Its coverage was also somewhat limited to particular parts of the ground rendering it impossible to use in certain patches. Wallamba show committee president, John Baker said the new broadcast system would benefit all users of the showground. "The new all-weather system will remain permanently ready for use by any of the many users of the showgrounds, such as the farmers market and pony club," Mr Baker said. "It will be just a case of flicking a switch," he said. "The new system will also have the capacity to be 'zoned' to certain areas of the ground and will have a number of roving microphones to allow commentators to get amongst it and give the audience a true taste of the action." Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead described Wallamba show as a fantastic local tradition, and the grant would ensure it continued to delight locals and be a part of history for generations to come. Mr Bromhead said he was proud the government would continued to support country shows, which were a highlight on the local calendar. "I look forward to seeing spectators back at the show and hearing the new broadcasting system in action." The balance of the grant will to be spent on some new infrastructure projects around the ground and for the implementation of a new online ticketing system that will provide safe and easy entry into the ground on show day. "With most COVID restrictions removed for spectators and major drawcards like wood chopping again featuring on the program, this year's show will be a great opportunity for the community to shake off the last two years and have some fun,"Mr Baker said. "We just need March 19 to be a fine day."

