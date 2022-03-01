news, local-news,

MidCoast Council will hold the final two of its Aboriginal Action Plan pop-up connects this week. Both starting from 10am, a pop-up will be held at Wade Park, Bulahdelah tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2, weather permitting, and on Thursday, March 3 at Nabiac library. Cold refreshments will be available. According to a council spokesperson: "We've enjoyed many honest conversations at the pop-ups and would love to see you at the final events. "If you can't make it, you can register to be part of a focus group or you can have your say on our conversation wall online, or fill in the survey: bit.ly/34ewRMy @KaruahLocalAboriginalLandsCouncil Purfleet Taree Local Aboriginal Land Council @bwng.inc Forsterlalc Worimi.

