MidCoast Council has given its consent to demolish a structure at 35-39 Wharf Street, Forster to make way for a new two-storey building. A development application (DA) to construct a new building was debated at the February monthly council ordinary meeting in Taree last week. The existing two-storey property accommodates three ground-floor shops and two residential units on the first floor and runs from Wharf Street to the Head Street car park. The proposed new building, which would accommodate an optometrist, included a ground floor reception area, consulting and specialist rooms, while a mezzanine area would be used for storage. The project also would include a covered five-vehicle car park, a rain-garden, garbage storage area and a 5KI rainwater tank. Supporting the DA, Troy Fowler described the project as a great opportunity for the community. "Let's move this forward as quick as possible and hope some other businesses follow suit," Cr Fowler said. "I have looked at this application closely and I am in favour of this," Dheera Smith said. "It is a very well designed building architecturally and its use of space, and it also used high quality retail businesses mixed with residential," she said. "It fits well within a revitalised CBD."

