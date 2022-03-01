news, local-news, Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club, NSW Little Athletics, Tamworth, State Athletics Championships, Homebush Olympic Park

Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club members, Ella McDonald and Ashley Allan have been selected to represent the club and region in the State Athletics Championships, Homebush Olympic Park later this month. The duo was part of the 12 member team who represented the club at this year's NSW Little Athletics regional championships in Tamworth in late January. Competing in 30 degree plus heat the club's small contingent of athletes outdid themselves gaining three gold, four silver and seven bronze medals, while many competitors earned a spot in their finals events. Notable performances included 11-year-old Ashley Allan, silver, triple jump and discus; Ella McDonald, 10 years, gold long jump and bronze high jump, 100m and 200m; Louisa Whight, eight years, gold 100m, silver 200m and bronze long jump; Zara Rahman, eight years, silver discus and bronze shot put; Rosabel Smith, 11years, bronze 800m, and and Charlotte Allan eight years, gold long jump and bronze 60m hurdles. Considering that our club competed against the super-clubs of the region including Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Gunnedah, Coffs Harbour and everywhere in between across the northern areas of the State we really did out do ourselves, club vice-president, Lee McDonald said. "As vice-president of the club not only our performances on the track but our sportsmanship and support of all athletes by our Little Athletes at the carnival was exemplary and a great representation of our area," she said. Ella and Ashley will compete on March 19-20. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/ba37bb8d-66ee-4d2b-b276-b8ccbeb552ed.jpg/r37_75_577_380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg