news, local-news,

FORSTER-Tuncurry will now host Wingham in the opening round of the revamped Group Three Rugby League draw on Sunday, May 1. The draw was revised following Camden Haven's withdrawal last week. Forster was originally to meet Taree City at Tuncurry in the first round on Saturday, April 23. Camden Haven nominated in first grade, under 18s and women's league tag, but cited a lack of players as the reason for pulling out. Eight teams will now contest first grade, with the competition to be played over 14 rounds and not 18 as in the original draw. Grand final day will now be Saturday, September 10 while no games are now scheduled for the June long weekend. Meanwhile in a further boost to the club's stocks, former North Coast under 23 representative Riley Glover, will return to the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks this season. Glover has been playing with Tugan Seahawks on the Gold Coast. A club junior, Glover can cover hooker or halfback. He last played for the Hawks in 2019. This continued the Forster's impressive build-up to the 2022 season. The club last month announced the signing of former Gold Coast Titan, Tyronne Roberts-Davis along with his brother, Greg Davis. Halfback Adrian 'AJ' Davis will also be with the Hawks this season. Davis last played for the club in 2019. Utility player Jordan Hinton is another gain. He played with Old Bar last season but his year was cut short by a knee injury. The Hawks had planned to play a trial against Raymond Terrace last weekend, but this was washed out. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/5b88d42a-4dc5-401c-b682-2074b5902ca5.jpg/r200_106_938_523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg