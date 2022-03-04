news, local-news,

Bonny is a pretty girl and a sweet smoocher who sadly lost her human home recently. As such she is looking for a new family who need a lap warmer for the cooler days of autumn and winter. Bonny was the only pet in her previous home so she will be best as a solo cat with her new family. With her pink nose and mostly white coat, she should not be outside in the sun. Bonny is four years old, health checked, microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, flea and worm treated. She is ready to be adopted for only $50. Animal Welfare League NSW Great Lakes Manning is currently taking expressions of interest for Bonny's adoption. Contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL Rehoming number: R251000222.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/3c1d5f89-4ca3-4265-8ef2-d07849037724.jpg/r0_16_520_310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg