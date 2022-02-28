news, local-news,

It is more than 60 years since a group of Nambucca Heads businessmen founded the Nippers' Surf Life Saving Program following some near drownings of children at local beaches. The nippers movement has now spread around the world. Forster Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) president, John Quinn, said the nippers' agenda had given young people skills both in and out of the water. Mr Quinn said these skills educated youth on how to negotiate waves, spot rips, and how to save themselves and others if their safety was compromised in our coastal environment. The NSW East Coast weather produced challenging conditions for nippers last weekend. Crowdy Head Surf Club reported rain held off for most of the morning allowing nippers to participate in water, beach and educational activities. Younger age groups were introduced to basic CPR training while nipper youth members participated in mannequin practice. On Forster Main Beach, the weather was overcast but warm and, even though water conditions were less than ideal for board paddling, sand-based activities were undertaken. The favourite activity for most age groups was the competitive relay pursuit and learning the correct technique for baton exchanges. Taree-Old Bar Surf Club described a competitive morning for nippers on the beach. Flags, tug-of-war, beach soccer combined with some board and rescue tube work completed an energetic morning. Black Head Nippers were able to enjoy sand running activities as the beach was closed for surf events. "It is a credit to the region's six surf clubs that they all continue to provide and develop beach education for youngsters in their community," Mr Quinn said. More than 25,000 local regional children have been enrolled over the history of Nippers instruction, he said. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/8987738d-a410-491e-8b95-ca7a9cf0b470.jpg/r0_117_1986_1239_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg