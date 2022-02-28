news, local-news, Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club, Chapmans Road, Tuncurry racecourse

Tuncurry Forster Jockey Club has received a $689.000 grant from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to upgrade the Chapmans Road, Tuncurry and the access road to the club. The work - resealing and widening Chapmans Road - will improve safety and accessibility to the racecourse for emergency vehicles, local businesses, jockey and sporting club users, racegoers and the general public. An internal dirt road also will be sealed. Tuncurry-Forster Jockey Club chairman, Garry McQuillan said many local community groups, as well as racegoers, stood to benefit from the improvements. "We have a number of other sporting clubs around here - the golf range, croquet club, bowling greens - and our dam supplied water to many of these places when the fires were on," Mr McQuillan said. "Getting the trucks in and out quickly is a priority." Member for Lyne David Gillespie said the road sealing was critical for fire trucks to get better access to the large dam in the centre of the racecourse which is a natural aquifer and the largest source of fresh water in the Tuncurry Forster area. "The sealed roads will allow quicker access for the RFS to re-fill their trucks at Tuncurry racecourse in emergency situations," Dr Gillespie said. "The Rural Fire Service also use this large water supply for training purposes, so the road upgrades will benefit the public in more ways than one," he said. "This funding program is supporting local organisations and businesses recovering from the 2019-20 bushfires. "In some cases, the funding is delivering upgrades to local evacuation centres, fire equipment and training programs, or it's investing in infrastructure that supports community resilience and connection and better fire preparation and response." Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/ce698df5-b3b0-452a-af4e-73c9d6a4eb08.jpg/r0_47_1458_871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg