news, local-news, 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards, Great Lakes Women's Shelter, Forster Neighbourhood Centre, Tuncurry, NSW Women's Week

Julie Brady reacted to the news she had been named a finalist in NSW Women of the Year award with typical altruism. "My first reaction was, great this gives me more opportunity to promote my causes and keep them in the community's mind," she said. Her long-term and greatest passions are the Great Lakes Women's Shelter (GLWS) and the Forster Neighbourhood Centre, where she has volunteered and shared her experiences for more than a decade. The Tuncurry-based facility provides an on-the-ground service for the most disadvantaged people within the community. These services include family and children's counselling, financial guidance and emergency relief. "We are building really meaningful relationships between the community and business," she said. Within the neighborhood centre structure Julie has put her stamp on a number of additional community initiatives, Better Learning, Better Communities, the Big Sing by the Sea, and the Baraya Wakulga Choir. Julie drove the community effort to establish the Great Lakes Women's Shelter (GLWS) in 2015, drawing on her background in business and government to help countless women and children. She then continued her tireless work for the community to oversee the construction of a new 10 bedroom shelter in Forster, acquiring land and raising more than $2.2 million. The women's shelter has almost never had a vacancy since it opened in 2016, while Forster Neighbourhood Centre provides countless essential services. "It's all about what impact we can have in our little part of the world," Julie said. "We can't fix the whole world but I can help people locally," she said. "We don't do what we do for recognition, but raising the profile for these causes is something I am proud to do. "I volunteer because I can and I passionately believe in our community and in joining the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal community in a meaningful way." She said women's issues were a big topic at the moment. "If I get chosen I will be thrilled, and if not I will have the platform to spruik my causes." Helping the community was reward in itself, she said. Part of NSW Women's Week, which runs from Monday, March 7-Sunday, March 13, finalists in the seven categories are: NSW Woman of Excellence Award Cancer Institute NSW Aboriginal Woman of The Year Award NSW Young Woman of The Year Award NSW Minerals Council Regional Woman of The Year Award Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year Award Winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 9 , at the 2022 NSW Women of the Year Awards at the International Convention Centre Sydney and livestreamed online. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/3a1a63cb-b3b2-45e7-b0a5-da53c58d19f8.jpg/r0_47_1024_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg