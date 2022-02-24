news, local-news,

Would you like to know when walks are scheduled in our beautiful region? Did you know that the Mid North Coast (MNC) has a branch of National Parks Association (NPA) that offers members a walk every Saturday, and some Sundays, throughout the year with the exception of December and January? One of the largest branches in the State, the local NPA extends from Bulahdelah in the south to Kempsey in the north. Membership is open to either individuals or family groups, but before joining potential members are entitled up to three try and see walks. Walks are graded from two to six with the majority falling in the middle, or the three and four category. Category is a short, flat walk of no great distance, while five, best suited to serious and experienced walkers, involves steep ascents, descents and off-track sections. The distance and elevation can always be found by contacting the walk leader for that particular walk. Most walks attract between 15 and 30 per walk. Non-members must call the walk leader via Nelson (0447 914 123) before any walk to ascertain suitability for the walk as it is not always possible to cut a walk short. Most walks, depending on terrain, will vary in distance of between eight and 15 kilometres. Some are longer and some are more difficult. Most walks start at 9.30am to allow travellers to arrive in time. Locally, walks have been held at Alum Mountain, Wang Wauk, Knappinghat National Park, Old Bar, Brimbin, Hat Head, Scott's Head, Crescent Head, Queen's Lake, Corrabakh, Werrikimbe, Lake Innes, Bob's Creek, Lorne, Swan's Crossing, Saltwater, Wallabi trails, Booti Booti, Whoota Whoota, McBride's Beach, Coopernook Forest reserves, Middle Brother and Broken Bago ie all over our region. Walk leaders are trained and carry a PLB and a first aid kit and also have a "Tail End Charlie" to ensure no-one gets left behind. Walk leaders carry out a 'reccy' before an advertised walk and increasingly use GPS as well. Usually an afternoon tea is held to round off the day. At least a couple of weekends per year, individuals organise weekends away eg Mt Kaputar, Warrumbungles, Dorrigo, Blue Mountains or the Coffs Coast. We have an essentials list but basically, a good pair of hiking boots, adequate water, a hat and some snacks is a good start. Talk to the walk leader or ask for the essentials list. Membership for a year is not expensive. Between $50 and $70 depending on concession, senior rate or adult rate. Contact npansw.org.au or operations@npansw.org.au or call Faye on 9299 0000. For walk details contact Nelson as shown above. Once you join, you receive a weekly email detailing the coming walk which alleviates the need to find out the details from the walk leader. All this sounds very officious but honestly, these are great walks with great camaraderie and you should give it a try. There's nothing better than a walk through our magnificent forests or uplands. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/cfc782f7-6279-404a-a656-759eb206c971.jpg/r74_0_1207_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg