People living with a disability, their friends, families, carers and service providers are invited to join an online focus group next month to help develop the MidCoast Council draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan. The goal of the focus groups is to talk about moving forward on issues the community has identified in a recent online survey, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said. "We know great ideas and solutions come from our community," he said. "By hearing from our community, we can better identify the improvements we can make and the best ways of making them,' Mr De Szell said. "Having the strong voice of the community behind the plan also helps us get the funding we need to create change," he said. "So when you get involved, it really does make a difference." The online focus group sessions will be held on: For anybody who can't attend an online focus group, there are other options, such as a phone conversation. To sign up for a focus group or select an alternative way of providing your input, go to MidCoast Council website at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/disability-inclusion-action-plan

