Do you have a story to tell and a desire to be published? Seniors Card holders are being invited to enter the Seniors Card Short Story Competition 2022, and if you need a little bit of help and inspiration, a free writing workshop is being held at Harrington library on Tuesday, March 15, from 9.30am to 12.30pm. The workshops are being conducted by members of the Fellowship of Australian Writers (FAW), and the Harrington workshop is one of only six being held in NSW. It doesn't matter whether you're an experienced writer or haven't yet taken the plunge - all are invited to attend the workshops and/or enter the competition. The top 100 stories entered into the competition will be published in volume eight of Seniors Stories in November. "Tap into your memories, ask family/friends for their anecdotes, or maybe you are witness to others who love living every day to its fullest - and create a short story for others to enjoy," FAW says. Stories can be a up to a maximum of 1000 words (poetry not accepted). There will be a theme, but it hasn't been decided on as yet. Entry forms are available from www.fawnsw.org.au. The competition opens April 9 and closes 6pm, May 21. For more information on the workshop at Harrington library contact librarian Siobhan on 6556 1652. To book for the workshop contact Maureen Kelly OAM on 0417 403 720.

