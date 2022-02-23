Truck crash on Failford Road

news, local-news,

Traffic is moving freely along Failford Road, north of Nabiac, after a truck rolled on its side in a single vehicle crash at around 9am this morning, Wednesday, February 23. There was no spill and no reports of injury, a spokesperson from Fire and Rescue NSW said. The spokesperson said Taree Rural Fire Service along with NSW Ambulance and Manning Great Lakes Police officers attended the scene The crash occurred 500m south of the intersection from Failford Road and the Pacific Highway.

