Work will begin this week to replace an aged water main in Beach Street, Forster. The project is scheduled to start tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23 and will impact the footpath on the eastern side of Beach Street, between the corner of Head Lane and the pedestrian crossing at the corner of Wallis Street. MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said care would be taken to minimise disruption in the busy commercial area. "While alternate pedestrian access will be in place along Beach Street, we'll be making sure people can continue to access businesses on both sides of the street," Mr Scott said. "There also won't be any need for traffic control until the latter stages of the project, when we reconstruct the footpath." Work will take place weekdays between 7am and 3:30pm. There will be some construction noise during this time. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, March 11, weather permitting.

