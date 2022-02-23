news, local-news,

Whether it's a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the CBD, NSW residents can use a $50 accommodation voucher as part of the State government's $250 million Stay NSW program. The vouchers, which became available earlier this week, Monday, February 21, on the Service NSW app, can be used at any participating accommodation premises in NSW, just search for places to stay on the Stay NSW business finder. The $50 vouchers can be pooled with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit. To get the voucher apply via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88. There are more than 1200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the State but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board. Stay NSW Vouchers are valid until October 9, 2022. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw

