news, local-news,

This gorgeous girl is looking for a loving home to kickback in and enjoy her senior years. Rascal's perfect home will require her to be a solo cat. She will do best in a quiet household where she can just chill out and get a cuddle every so often. She's a very 'do her own thing' kind of girl, however she likes to be included in what's happening in her human's daily life. Rascal is 11 years old, but has plenty of life to live and would make a great companion for a senior. She is health checked, microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, flea and worm treated. Rascal is a domestic short hair and is $50 to adopt. If you are interested in adopting Rascal contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. AWL Rehoming number: R251000222 Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/7d29e3a7-4cc0-4203-b942-25e1544980ca.jpg/r0_116_1080_726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg