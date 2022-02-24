news, local-news,

UNDEFEATED minor premiers Great Lakes, will host Taree United in the Manning tier 1 cricket major semi-final at Tuncurry this Saturday, February 26. Winner of the game earns the right to host the grand final on Saturday, March 12, with the loser to meet the winner of the Gloucester/Wingham minor semi-final on Saturday, March 5. Lakes and United were to clash in the last round game at Taree last Saturday, but this was yet another game lost due to wet weather. It has been a difficult, stop-start season for all teams caused by rain and pandemic restrictions. Lakes and United have only met once this season when Great Lakes scored a solid win at Tuncurry although United had a number of players out on day day due to COVID. United hasn't played a match since Saturday, January 29 due to the bye and washouts. Great Lakes last match was on Saturday, February 12. The tier 2 and 3 semi-finals are already underway. Old Bar Old Bar Eggins will meet Bulahdelah at Old Bar in the tier 2 final, with the winner to meet Old Bar Tavern the following Saturday at Old Bar. Great Lakes and Taree United meet in the tier 3 preliminary final at Lake Street, with Taree West awaiting the winner in the grand final to be played at the Johnny Martin Oval in Taree on Saturday, March 5. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

