Close to seven per cent of Mid-Coast residents identify as either Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, a figure which is 4.7 per cent above the NSW regional average. With this in mind MidCoast Council has taken another step towards strengthening its relationship with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities with the development of an Aboriginal Action Plan. Throughout February and into early March council will set up a a series informational pop-up sites across the region inviting members of the community to participate in drafting of its first Aboriginal Action Plan. Pop-ups will take place from 10am until 12pm from: Pop-ups have already been held at Tea Gardens, Taree, Old Bar, Wingham and earlier this week the Little Street Baths in Forster. RELATED: MidCoast Council moves towards strengthening relationships MidCoast Council Aboriginal community development officer, Hannah Earley said the pop-up sites were all about engaging with the community, talking about the planned action plan and encouraging them to participate in the survey, either online or hard copy. "It (pop-up) has all been very positive, people are willing to talk and then give their opinions and ideas," Hannah said. The pop-ups are COVID-safe, with check-ins, sanitiser and social distancing in place. If you can't make a pop-up to share your thoughts, there's an online option to provide feedback on the have your say Draft MidCoast Aboriginal Action Plan HERE There's also an opportunity to participate in a focus group, if you'd like to provide more feedback. You can register to join a Focus Group on the above website link. Youth engagement workshops will also get underway in Mid-Coast public high schools.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/cf11f3e4-c95b-4ecb-8cd9-31cc0886d214_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_739_3024_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg