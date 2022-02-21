news, local-news,

Residents of Forster, Tuncurry and surrounds will, almost without exception, know of the contributions that Rotary makes to our community from their fundraising and voluntary support of community causes. All would agree that the continuation of these benefits is vital, filling gaps that governments and councils cannot. Well, the Rotary Club of Great Lakes, which has been servicing us since 1983 similarly wishes to continue, and improve upon, the great benefits it has provided locally over the past 38 years. However, to do so of course requires a strong force of committed members. With adequate numbers much can be achieved and the load shared so that it is not over onerous on individual members, particularly those who have family and career responsibilities. Members of the Rotary Club of Great Lakes not only get the satisfaction of service to the community. Great friendships arise from meeting together on a fortnightly basis with other like-minded locals from a wide variety of backgrounds. Get to know fellow residents who you would not otherwise meet. If you would like another dimension of contact, camaraderie and achievement the Rotary Club of Great Lakes would like to hear from you and to invite you to an informal, non-committal information night on Monday, March 14 at Club Forster, Wallis Lake Room from 6pm with a meet and greet, light refreshments then from 6.30pm an information presentation followed by questions and answers. If you wish to attend, contact either Brian Lidbury on 0412 652 655, 6554 8455 or,balidbury52@gmail.com and Jim Morwitch 0407 983 762, 6557 2208, james.morwitch@bigpond.com by Wednesday, March 9. All club members are fully vaccinated and all regulations are followed at club gatherings.

