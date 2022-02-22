news, local-news,

A welcome visitor to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins' rugby union training sessions this week was Jack Woods, the club's lineout champion of its quartet of premiership triumphs of 2013-14-15-16. Regrettably, though Jack came wearing one of his old green and gold jumpers and carrying his boots, he does not plan on returning to the Dolphins' playing ranks this winter, but to oversee the sale of his former home in Forster Keys. Still in prime condition at 93kgs, several kgs beneath his playing weight, - "I never reached 100kgs!" - Jack is involved in the electrical industry in Port Macquarie, married with three children, and a well-satisfied man, still fit, but happily retired from rugby union training. Although four premierships were highly satisfying laurel wreaths from his rugby career, rather than gloating over his triumphs, Jack preferred to recall a game against the Dolphins' invariably torrid rivals, the Wallamba Bulls. In three successive lineouts on Wallamba's throw, Jack spoiled the Bulls' possession in the first two lineouts and then won clean possession from their third throw. The good news from Jack's point of view is that some years ago he purchased his four-bedroom residence in Endeavour Street, Forster Keys, for $350,000 - with swimming pool - and now has been advised to place a modern-day purchase price of $800,000 on it. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/78216dcd-b748-40a4-aea2-33a7effe95c0_rotated_270.JPG/r0_241_1512_1095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg