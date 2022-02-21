news, local-news, nippers, Forster Surf Life Saving Club, Main Beach, Cape Hawke, Crowdy Head

Following two locally held surf carnivals in recent weeks, the junior activities program for Forster Surf Life Saving Club nippers continued at Main Beach yesterday, Sunday, February 20. Having had a taste of surf sports at the NSW Country Championships at Cape Hawke Surf Club and the branch championships at Crowdy Head, youngsters recommenced their local club's water and beach activities in idyllic weather and surf conditions. Forster nippers will continue each Sunday from 9.30-11am until the March 20 when the nippers presentation day will be held. Water temperature of 25.5 degrees, cool breeze and brilliant sunshine greeted the nippers as they honed their skills of board races, beach relays, beach flags, and ocean swimming. The Forster IRB (inflatable rescue boat) and water safety officers on rescue boards monitored the children as they swam out and rounded a bright orange buoy, called a can, and headed back to the beach. Families and spectators were rewarded with a view of the next generation of surf life savers confidently displaying swimming and board skills that, one day, might save their own life or that of another. Junior activities chair, Nova Grosvenor, stressed that, without the involvement and support of parents and qualified club members, the program could not continue. Roles filled by these volunteers include acting as age managers, water safety officers, gear stewards and the rostered beach surf patrol life savers. Within COVID-19 protocols, rostered surf patrol members have been classified as frontline volunteers. As of this Tuesday, February 23 these patrolling surf club members, as well as training, assessing and facilitating club members, must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless an exemption has been granted by Surf Life Saving NSW. Fully vaccinated means having obtained a manufacturer's full recommended dosage of an approved vaccine. Where a two-dose schedule is recommended, full vaccination occurs with the second dose. As of February 23, being fully vaccination does not require a booster injection.

