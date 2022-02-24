news, local-news, Forster Tuncurry Hawks, rugby league, Newcastle Knights, Indigenous All Stars

Nineteen-year-old rugby league prop, Kyra Simon makes her NRLW debut this Sunday, February 27 when she trots out with the Newcastle Knights in the opening round game against Parramatta at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium. Kyra, who hails from Forster-Tuncurry, expects to play off the bench this week, but is hoping to eventually force her way into the starting side. It's already been a busy year for Kyra, who played for the Indigenous All Stars women in the win over the Maori women at Commbank Stadium in Sydney a fortnight ago. "I loved it,'' she beamed. Kyra had about 20 minutes of game time in the match won by the Indigenous All Stars. "I was really nervous," she said. "Sitting on the bench and watching the game - it was nerve wracking.'' The game was also played in front of a big crowd, but Kyra said she didn't really notice. "I was too nervous to worry about the crowd,'' she admitted. However, once she was on the field the nerves went and Kyra said she was 'pretty happy' with the way she played. Going into camp with the team leading into the match was 'exciting', she said. "Meeting other girls from other clubs, it was good and also the cultural side of things. "I hope I'm part of it again next year." The possibility of the game being played in New Zealand is a further incentive. Kyra started playing league against the boys with the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks junior teams. She drifted out of the game after under 12s and mixed soccer with surfing. She's pretty handy on a board as well. Kyra was one of of eight surfers who took part in the WSL Juraki Teams Challenge in 2019, finishing second in the women's competition on the Gold Coast. "Yeah, I surf a bit,'' she said. However, she decided to try out for Newcastle's Tarsha Gale (under 18s) side where she won the coach's award last season and this proved a pathway to the Knight' NRLW team. She started training with the Knights last August, however, the NRLW competition was suspended because of COVID complications and restrictions. So season 2021 gets underway on Sunday, with the 2022 premiership later in the year. In between competitions Kyra hopes to get a run with Newcastle in the NSW Women's Premiership. Kyra lives at Lemon Tree Passage near Port Stephens these days, but says her heart is still in Forster-Tuncurry. She's hoping there'll be a few supporters from Forster in the stand this Sunday when she crashes into the Eels' defence. Meanwhile, another Forster-Tuncurry junior, Eli Clark had a run with Canterbury in the NRL trial against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday night. Matt Croker from Nabiac was in the Newcastle squad.

