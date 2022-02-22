news, local-news,

Christmas has well and truly passed. But, a group of generous tradies is still handing out festive cheer, following a successful, first time special function which raised $7000 for three local non-profit organisations. Known informally as the Tradies Christmas Party, the idea began with a text message followed by an afternoon beer between mates, Scott Fletcher, Matt Camilleri, Mick Schumann and Danny Godwin. From that casual conversation the foursome decided to redirect a planned Christmas celebration amongst local tradies, subbies and their families into a charity event. With tradies generally spending an average $1500 on Christmas individual parties money saved from holding multiple events could be channelled into a local volunteer organisation by having one big event, Scott said. "We all get along in this town," he said. Sponsors were sought out, and DJ, Coen Ridgeway along with popular band, The Big Fins engaged for the entertainment and the Tradies Christmas Party was borne. More than 200 revellers enjoyed the evening, which was sponsored by B&J McNamara, Petries Hardware, KI Tiles, Bunnings, Reece Plumbing, Eagles Plumbing and Austral Bricks. Manning Suicide Prevention Network, Taree received $3500 which would be directed to a planned strategy event in March, along with education and training programs. We also plan to develop our exposure in social media, Gemma Green said. Rotary Midcoast president, Lance Fletcher said the $1000 donated to the community-based organisation would be put back into the community with a plan to upgrade the Bennett Head walk, in conjunction with MidCoast Council. Mr Fletcher said his group planned to work on the preparations throughout the year. "This $2500 is so important to our group, " Westpac Helicopter vice-president, Ted Bickford said. "Our Westpac Helicopter is a completely free service and the more money is of the utmost importance," he said. A highlight of the evening was the attendance by a retired builder and his wife. "It is important (to stay connected) because a lot of retirees sit by themselves," Scott said. While last year's event took the foursome just one month to pull together, they have already been discussing a bigger and better event for later this year.

