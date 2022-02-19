news, local-news,

Joel Wakely is a highly successful local motoring author. He has written seven highly popular books. In his younger days he ran a high achieving race team with a legendary car - the famous Boomerang Holden 48/215 driven by two legends of motorsport - Spencer Martin and Barry Seton. Joel is involved in a project to recreate three of Australia's most famous Holdens. The replicas being built are Joel's Boomerang Car, the Geoghegan Black 48/215 and Wingham legend Des West's 48/215. The three cars with a total rebuild cost north of $150000 are being restored in Queensland and it is hoped to launch them in a parade at Eastern Creek Raceway in August. 'Humpy' Holdens, as they were known ran in a class called Appendix 'J' back in the 1960s. They were then as Supercars are today. Des West set the fastest speed by a 'humpy' down Conrod Straight at Bathurst at about 117mph, just under 190kph. My introduction to motor racing and Appendix 'J' in the mid 60s was at the now defunct Oran Park circuit in Sydney. A 'humpy' came over the top of the hill sideways then barrel rolled a number of times coming down the hill into Energol corner. I was sitting at Energol and almost had the Holden in my lap. What an introduction to motor racing and Appendix 'J'. Joel will join me on Road Ramblings for a chat about the cars on March 5. Well done Joel. The history of motorsport is so important. Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/e0bee440-5054-4114-8448-9a50143cc88e.JPG/r0_59_640_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg