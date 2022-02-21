news, local-news, MidCoast Council, Tuncurry Waste Management Centre

Mid-Coast households can dispose of their dangerous chemicals and poisons safely and for free at Taree and Tuncurry waste management centres on March 12 and 13. "Household cleaners, pesticides and herbicides, poisons and motor fuels cannot be disposed of in any waste bin. These items must be disposed at a CleanOut event such as this one," MidCoast Council waste service manager, David Rees said. Other items that cannot go in any waste bin can also be dropped off for free. These include fluorescent globes, acids, smoke detectors, gas bottles, fire extinguishers as well as car and household batteries. Dispose of the listed items at Taree Waste Management Centre on Saturday, March 12 from 8:30am to 3:30pm and at Tuncurry Waste Management Centre on Sunday, March 13 from 8:30am to 3:30pm. Only household quantities up to 20kg or 20 litres per item will be accepted. "Chemicals and poisons are hazardous items to store and handle," Mr Rees said. "This is why the Environmental Protection Agency run these free Chemical CleanOut events across NSW." Before you attend a Chemical CleanOut event, please place all materials in a leak-proof tub, in the rear of your vehicle. On arrival, remain in your vehicle and the contractor will collect your items. Contractors on-site will be wearing personal protective equipment and follow social distancing measures. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/216d120e-7eec-4f81-bfb4-9cd39f6f02fd.jpeg/r0_180_3543_2182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg