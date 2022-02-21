news, local-news, MidCoast Council, squirrel gliders, mammals

Glider poles will be installed at The Southern Parkway next week, Wednesday, February 23 to help threatened squirrel gliders and other gliding mammals cross into important bushland reserves. Bushland in Zamia Place and Hesper Drive are home to a variety of gliding mammals. Sadly, the 2019 bushfires badly affected these reserves, forcing some animals to increase their movement between patches of habitat and putting them in danger from roads and other urban threats. Fauna crossings give gliders a safer way to move between areas of bushland. The crossing is especially important for squirrel gliders, which are threatened with extinction and listed as a vulnerable species in NSW. They travel between 300 to 500 metres from their nest looking for food. Squirrel gliders usually occur in small family groups, comprising of a male, one or two females and their dependent offspring. "We know the community values the natural assets of our region and wants us to promote wildlife recovery," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said. "The glider poles are part of our ongoing work to support squirrel gliders and other species in the region," Mr Tuckerman said. "We've also done things like nest box installation, weed control, pest animal control and habitat enhancement work in various areas," he said. "Help from local residents is also important. "Things like retaining native trees and keeping cats indoors can make a big difference." The fauna crossing is funded through a State government grant, under the Bushfire Affected Coastal Waterways Program. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/7c463cb2-f65d-4ab2-849c-327140af37f3.jpg/r0_53_1024_632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg