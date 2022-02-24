news, local-news, king hit, one punch, attack, Forster, Manning Great Lakes Police District, Lakes and Ocean Hotel, Darawank

The Southern family's world has been tipped upside down after a coward, one punch attack on 21-year-old Dylon landed him in intensive care with a fractured skull and multiple bleeds to the brain. The former Great Lakes College, Tuncurry student had only two weeks earlier returned home from Coffs Harbour where he had successfully gained his excavation, roller and bobcat licences when the tragedy occurred. Dylon and his mates were walking along Little Street, Forster, after an evening at the Lakes and Ocean Hotel, towards Rusty's (hotdogs and burgers) to catch a lift home when seemingly out of nowhere he was unceremoniously hit, falling backwards onto the pavement. His mates, who were walking in front, didn't witness anything; they don't know who or how many people were involved in the attack. But, a group was heard running away from the scene calling out 'don't call the ambos'. The friends quickly removed their t-shirts and began to mop up the blood which was flowing from Dylon's wounds, before emergency services arrived. He was rushed to Manning Base Hospital, Taree before being transferred to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle where he was in a critical condition for 10 days. With mum, Marie at his bedside, Dylon was monitored every hour for the first three days following the attack. The gut retching task of letting Dylon's distraught parents, Cliff and Marie of the horrific incident was left up to his mates. "They kept on saying: 'Sorry Cliffy, sorry Cliffy'," Marie said. Now home at Darawank under his family's care, Dylon is monitored 24 hours a day. "He is stable, but has post traumatic amnesia; he doesn't remember anything," Marie said. Dylon was supposed to be transferred to brain injury clinic, Rankin Park from John Hunter, however after Marie tested positive and then negative for COVID, Dylon, and his parents were sent home to isolate because they were considered close contacts. "Now we're trying to get him into another brain injury clinic." Still trying to process what happened a fortnight ago (Friday, February 4), Marie said Dylon's beating had had a devastating effect on the entire family, including older brother Ryan. "They didn't just king hit him, they king hit the whole family." Cliff, a self employed stonemason only on Friday, February 18 returned to work, but after 12 years with Baptist Care Homecare, Forster, Marie has put in her resignation. "There is just too much stress." But, Marie has put her faith in Dylon and is positive he will get better. Family friend, Jodie Bell described Dylon as a beautiful kid, up for a laugh but always polite. "He's an all-round good kid who loves his surfing, and his tattoos." Following the attack, friend Keaton Murray started a GoFundMe campaign. "We are praying for the best possible outcome and we hope you all can as well," he said. "Any donations are greatly appreciated, anything helps. "If anyone has any information regarding the attack please come forward." As the family continues to process the events of that Friday night, they are pleading with the public for any information which may help catch the culprits. Ring Manning Great Lakes police on 6552 0399. FOOTNOTE: As of Monday, February 21 Dylon is slowly regaining his memory, an indication swelling around the brain is reducing. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

