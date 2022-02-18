news, local-news, Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club, Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year, Forster, Crowdy Head

Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) member, Lucas Guiney has been named this year's male Lower North Coast branch, Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year, while Crowdy Head member, Gemma Eady- Muxlow was named the female. The young lifesavers learned of their success last night, Thursday, February 17 at the Cape Hawke SLSC, Forster in front of members and guests from all six branches, branch president, Brain Wilcox and Newcastle Permanent Building Society lending manager, Craig fuller. Director of member services and the evening's master of ceremonies, Lorraine Morgan detailed the nomination and interview process the nominees participated in for this award, and what it meant to be nominated by their club. Mr Wilcox spoke about the benefits to the community of surf life saving youth programs such as the Junior Lifesavers of the Year and Youth Opportunity Makers and the prestige attached to being nominated by their clubs and ultimately winning such an award. "We're so grateful to Newcastle Permanent for their support of important youth development programs such as this, and also the support and visibility they bring to the wider community for the role surf lifesaving plays in coastal communities from the central coast to the Queensland border," Mr Wilcox said. Craig Fuller, said the partnership reflected the role surf lifesaving plays in helping regional Australians to safely enjoy their coastal lifestyle. "Newcastle Permanent and Surf Lifesaving Lower North Coast have worked so well together for over 15 years because we are both committed to supporting our local community," Mr Fuller said. "The Newcastle Permanent Junior Lifesaver of the Year is part of our effort to help recruit, train and retain junior surf lifesavers, and it's a great privilege to be amongst so many inspiring young people today. "Our surf lifesaving clubs and beach patrols are in good hands with the likes of Gemma, Lucas, Sophia, Finlay ,our finalists on the job. Congratulations." Also vying for the junior Lifesaver of the year were Finlay Elmer, Crowdy Head and Sophia Lee, Forster. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/3352ad88-f140-4de9-a263-d856d5b3d3c8.jpg/r0_323_1512_1177_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg