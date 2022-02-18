news, local-news, MidCoast Council, Tuncurry, Tuncurry Recycled Water Treatment Plant, Hallidays Point Sewage Treatment Plant, the Bulahdelah Water Treatment Plan, North Tuncurry Sports Complex

The Tuncurry Recycled Water Treatment Plant is now drawing the bulk of its energy from the sun after 160 solar panels were installed at the Grey Gum Road site. The installation is part of a project that will see solar power systems installed at numerous MidCoast Council water and sewer sites over the next two years. Midcoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Rob Scott, said the project would lead to a significant reduction in operating costs. "Our water and sewer infrastructure accounts for 80 per cent of our overall power use, so it's important we find ways to reduce the cost associated with this part of our business," Mr Scott said. "By installing solar power systems at these sites, we're expecting to reduce our operating costs by $60,000 per year," he said. The project also aligns with the Climate Change Strategy, which promises to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from council operations by 2040. "This project is going to lead to an estimated CO2 reduction of more than 320 tonnes per year," Mr Scott said. "More importantly, it sets the trend for further investment in renewable energy to power our operations, which is something we committed to when we adopted the Climate Change Strategy last year." The Tuncurry Recycled Water Treatment Plant already delivers important environmental benefits to the area. Effluent from the Hallidays Point Sewage Treatment Plant is treated at the site for reuse on nearby sporting fields and open spaces, including the North Tuncurry Sports Complex, the Tuncurry Golf Course and the Tuncurry Cemetery. Previously these areas were irrigated by a mix of groundwater and town drinking water. Installation of a solar power system at the Bulahdelah Water Treatment Plant is expected to begin in March.

