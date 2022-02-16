Sunrise Village, retirement village, community garden

Leslie and Alice Roberts have spent their lives living on the land. And the couple was determined to continue their passion for growing fruit and veggies when they planted out their courtyard when they moved into Sunrise in July 2021. Wanting to share his enthusiasm for growing produce, Les was instrumental in starting up the community garden project in November last year in Stage 3 of the village. Les planted citrus trees, flowers and an abundance of herbs in the herb garden. And residents have another raised garden ready to be planted out. Gary Bennett gardener at Sunrise said: "A project like a community garden gives the residents something to focus on and a reason to get outside in the sun. It's nice that they can be creative." Gardening is something that residents have always enjoyed at Sunrise with gardening clubs run by the activities officer. "We are encouraging all residents that have an interest in gardening to join in and have their input," said Kim Aird assistant village manager. "We also have so many beautiful community spaces maintained by Gary around the village that residents can enjoy."

Sunrise residents dig in to garden project

GREEN THUMBS: Les and Alice Roberts with Sunrise gardener Gary Bennett have helped establish the community garden at the village. All residents are encouraged to take parts in the community garden. Photos: Scott Calvin. Leslie and Alice Roberts have spent their lives living on the land.

And the couple was determined to continue their passion for growing fruit and veggies when they planted out their courtyard when they moved into Sunrise in July 2021.

Wanting to share his enthusiasm for growing produce, Les was instrumental in starting up the community garden project in November last year in Stage 3 of the village.

Les planted citrus trees, flowers and an abundance of herbs in the herb garden. And residents have another raised garden ready to be planted out.

Gary Bennett gardener at Sunrise said: "A project like a community garden gives the residents something to focus on and a reason to get outside in the sun. It's nice that they can be creative." Gardening is something that residents have always enjoyed at Sunrise with gardening clubs run by the activities officer.

"We are encouraging all residents that have an interest in gardening to join in and have their input," said Kim Aird assistant village manager. "We also have so many beautiful community spaces maintained by Gary around the village that residents can enjoy." GREEN SPACE: Gardening is something that residents have always enjoyed at Sunrise with gardening clubs run by the activities officer enjoyed by many at the village. GET OUTDOORS: A project like a community garden gives the residents something to focus on and a reason to get outside in the sun and be creative in the garden.