news, local-news, netball, Great Lakes Netball Association

A wish list stretching back more than 15 years will finally be fulfilled after Great Lakes Netball Association was granted more than half a million dollars from the State government. Drawn from round four of Stronger Country Community Fund $524,989 grant would go towards the construction of four new all-weather courts and extensions to the association clubhouse at Boronia Park, Forster. Great Lakes Netball Association representative co-ordinator, Stacey Willoughby said additional courts would be a game changer for local netball. "We were so amazed." With a focus on women in sport, Stacey believed it was the female demographic which got their bid over the line. "There is no sport as big and diverse in the area like us," Stacey said. "I believe it is the most popular sport in the area." Stacey said netball was a sport which appealed to all ages, and both sexes. Four new courts to add to the existing eight will enable us to accommodate up to 400 additional players on comp days, she said. At the same time, new courts would bring a greater status and the ability to attract more and larger carnivals from throughout the playing area, which stretches from Newcastle to Lismore. Part of the grant also would go towards building improvements, expanding the kitchen and food stall facilities. "This will enable us to hold more training sessions for umpires, coaches and meetings. "In the past Netball NSW has by-passed us because it (clubhouse) is not large enough." Boasting more than 600 players aged from four to 50 years, the district includes five clubs from Forster, Pacific Palms, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry and Country Connections Nabiac (Wallamba). The association plays traditional Saturday netball, afternoon mixed fast five, walking netball and Tuesday night twilight games. President, Jill Mcsweeney also welcomed the funding and said the funding would allow the association to continue to grow. "It is amazing we got this," she said. "We offer four separate competitions including a regional representative carnival, but by increasing the number of netball courts, we will be able to widen the current competitions. "It will improve the area; it will bring more players and spectators to the area. "Part of the funding is allocated towards the refurbishment of the canteen, meaning we will be able to provide a wider variety of food on our menu, enabling us to generate more funds for the association. Work on the new courts at Boronia Park, Forster, will begin following the end of the winter season competition. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/a6657d66-ca13-4c1b-9fd0-2079e4ab062e.jpg/r0_252_4032_2530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg