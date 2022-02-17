news, local-news,

The Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) will undergo a major glow up, after MidCoast Council secured State government funding to install new lighting. The $250,000 grant will help ensure the centre continues to attract the highest quality performers to the Mid-Coast region with a state-of-the-art facility, MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said. "The MEC is an important asset to our Mid-Coast community," Mr De Szell said. "It's a place that brings people together and provides a venue to showcase all that our local arts community, as well as renowned travelling performers, have to offer," he said. Each year the MEC offers 100 local and visiting performances and productions to an audience of around 30,000. Built in 1988, it is home to many local performers, with regular use by Mid-Coast schools, dance and drama schools and groups including the Taree Arts Council, Manning Valley Choral Society and Taree and District Eisteddfod. It has a history of attracting elite performers to the region including The Australian Ballet, Dame Joan Sutherland, Circus Oz, Bell Shakespeare Company and The Sydney Symphony Orchestra. Recently, the centre released its program for the first half of 2022, with something for everyone amongst a line-up of exciting new 'must-see' local, national and international acts. In more good news for the MEC, construction of the new studio space is progressing well. The works are expected to be complete by mid-2022. The infrastructure upgrade will increase participation by touring performances and will provide all patrons and community groups with an improved cultural hub. The grant is part of the Create NSW funding from the state government's $60 million Creative Capital program, established to improve cultural infrastructure, support the creative economy and provide communities with quality arts venues.

