Improvement work on The Lakes Way between Tea Tree and Sweet Pea roads, was expected to begin later this month. A MidCoast Council spokesperson explained contractors were waiting for certainty in the weather, with showers forecast for later this week and into the next week. The work, expected to take up to six months, includes reshaping the road between Tea Tree and Sweet Pea roads, south of Forster and constructing a culvert to allow for the diversion of Dunns Creek. A roundabout will be constructed on The Lakes Way, connecting the new Palm Lake Resort and the future extension of The Southern Parkway. Council contractors are undertaking the work in phases to allow for two lanes to remain open as often as possible during the works. Road users should take care when travelling through the work-site, obey all traffic directions and speed limits, and be ready for changed traffic conditions. The roadwork is due to begin in February, but wet weather may cause delays. Work to relocate water mains and electrical poles and wires is already complete. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

