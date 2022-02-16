comment,

How much longer do we have to wait for the section of The Lakes Way from the high school to Sweet Pea to be repaired? Surely we are not expected to wait until the retirement development is finished that would have to be a year if not longer. It shouldn't be a lack of funds, because being a State government road, my understanding is that the NSW Government provide funds to MidCoast Council for the upkeep of the Lakes Way. RELATED: Construction work will take up to six months Still I suppose council should be congratulated for the fine array of roadwork signs they have had sitting there for months promising road work ahead.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/e023dae6-93de-43c7-9d9b-d3b5d5f78c56.jpg/r0_81_876_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg