What can we say about the pandemic that has not been said before? We know that it has been challenging, complex, and life-altering. And while it's been difficult living through this time, there have been those in our community who have refused to shut their doors. These people have continued to open their hearts and homes to those in need. We at Catholic Care want to take this opportunity to thank our foster carers. Their commitment has never wavered and their goal remains the same of "... helping children and teenagers in need to thrive and shine". Our carers have continued to help bring hope and joy to children and teenagers in need. They are the unsung heroes in our community. We admire their strength, resilience and commitment to their important role at this difficult time. It is something of which they should be remarkably proud. But why do our foster carers do what they do? Why are they passionate about providing safety, stability, love, understanding and compassion to our future generations? Here's what some of CatholicCare Hunter-Manning's carers had to say: "As a foster carer I'm able to provide a loving, caring home to children and support them to feel safe enough to thrive and grow. Watching a little person become their best selves is the most rewarding and amazing thing in the world." "Giving a child or teenager a secure and nurturing home, guiding and helping them to choose the right direction for themselves and their future, seeing the proud loving young adults they become ... Best feeling ever!" "Nothing has quite changed my life like changing the life of another, and nothing makes me smile more than giving someone else a reason to smile." "All children deserve a childhood that is secure, caring, supportive and loving. I can help do that." Would you like to change a child or young person's life? There'll be fun, laughter and probably a few tears along the way, but it's all part of helping our children to grow and heal. We can help you on your caring journey and give you the tools and training you'll need to be the best possible foster carer you can be. We understand that taking the first step can often seem daunting. But when you contact our team, you'll find us warm, friendly, and knowledgeable about foster care, the process, what it entails and what it will mean for you and your family. We love talking to prospective foster carers, exploring suitable foster care options and possibilities; you won't regret taking the first step. Change a life today, call us on 1300 590 898, or visit our website for more information catholiccare.org.au.

Catholic Care thank their foster carers

We love talking to prospective foster carers, exploring suitable foster care options and possibilities; you won't regret taking the first step. Change a life today, call us on 1300 590 898, or visit our website for more information catholiccare.org.au.