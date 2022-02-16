news, local-news,

MidCoast Council continues to invest in local jobs with a group of 19 new trainees, apprentices and graduates starting their careers in local government. The injection of fresh talent comes as part of the council's ongoing employment based training strategy, which has a yearly intake. "Each year we are delighted to offer these jobs to our community," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said. "We look forward to supporting our new employees as they learn and progress their careers in local government," he said. Building a career from his hometown was behind Jack Nelson's motivation to apply for his position as a water management and treatment trainee in Gloucester. "For me it was about finally having the opportunity to work in my hometown and being involved with something that benefits my community," Jack said. "This gives me the opportunity to stay in the area. I've moved away a few times and I keep finding myself coming back." Jack said he grew up around rivers in the area and he was interested in learning more about them. "They're the lifeblood of the towns so it's nice to work in an industry that values them," he said. Graduate development engineer, Alyaa Al-Khazraji is interested in learning about the area after moving to Taree from Sydney about a year ago. "I'm learning a lot, that's why I really like this role, to be able to learn about the area, the community and how things run," Alyaa said. Alyaa, who is studying at the University of Technology, Sydney, will be working on checking storm water design, driveways, access parking and other elements of development applications. "I love engineering, it runs in my family, there's a lot of mechanical engineers on my dad's side so I always wanted to do it," she said. Trainee finance revenue officer, Sophie Hokin had been eyeing off applying for trainee positions previously before taking the plunge to apply last year. "I wanted to try something new and when I saw this job come up I thought I may as well give it a try," she said. Sophie, who grew up in Forster, has started learning about the rates system and believes this could be the start of a career in finance. "It's interesting, I like it, who knows where it could lead to." MidCoast Council also operates a school based traineeship program that provides senior school students with an opportunity to begin their career while still at school. This year council will start two new civil construction school based trainees at both the Taree and Tuncurry depots. For job opportunities at MidCoast Council, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Careers-with-Council

