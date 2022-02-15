Stop telling us to cope: nurses strike for safer work conditions

news, local-news, Manning Base Hospital, Taree, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, State government, nurses strike, Industrial Relations Commission, Member for Myall Lakes

More than 100 nurses, midwives and supportive members of the community took to the streets of the Taree CBD earlier today, Tuesday, February 15 to rally for safer nurse-to-patient ratios and better pay. NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Manning Hospital branch secretary, Scott Grant was happy with the turnout. "It just shows how much nurses are fed up with this State government's lack of negotiation to make hospitals safe to deliver safe patient care," Mr Grant said. "At Manning Base we don't have enough nurses. The workload is too big. It's not safe for patients, they're getting substandard care because nurses just do not have time to deliver what they're supposed to do. They can't keep going. "We asking for safe nurse-to-patients ratios, which is one to four in a morning and afternoon and one to seven of a night time, across the State no matter what hospital you work at. "I've read that (NSW premier Dominic) Perrotet said that nurse-to-patient ratios do not work, that it's been proven in other states. And that's just a complete falsehood. It's been proven that safe nurse-to-patient ratios decrease mortality, re-admissions and length of stay, and also save the government money." The rally was one of many across NSW as nurses and midwives took industrial action for the first time in a decade, with the strike beginning at 7am and going for 12 hours. Police were on hand as it was reported anti vaccination and anti mandate protestors were talking on local social media of joining the protests. "We were concerned that maybe they will turn up. They have their views, as they're entitled, but it's about nurses today. The police are very supportive, they just want to make sure everyone's safe and there's no issues or problems at this rally to day,"Mr Grant said. The rally began at 10am in front of York Street, with protesters making their way to Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead's office on Victoria Street, via Manning Street. During the protest many motorists showed their support honking their horns. The Industrial Relations Commission ordered the NSWNMA to call off the industrial action at the last minute, however the union refused the order. "They will always say stand down. As individuals, nurses are that passionate about what's happening that they'll refuse that order and will strike anyway," Mr Grant said.

