Take charge of inevitable decisions

IF YOU were unable to speak for yourself, who would speak for you? And what health care decisions would you want them to make? Australians are encouraged to consider these questions and discuss their future healthcare preferences with their loved ones. There is an international public awareness effort coinciding with other countries such as the United States, Canada and New Zealand to look at this issue. About half of Australians will not be able to make their own end-of-life medical decisions, yet few people take the active steps required to enable control of their future health care. People are challenged to start conversations with loved ones about what quality of life looks like to them and what they value most. Advance Care Planning Australia is a national government-funded program with a focus week held each year. This year, the organisation's care planning week is held between March 21 and 27. Organisers want Australians to start the conversation about what is important to them and to consider their future health care preferences. You can take part in this initiative by hosting an event. Whether it's big or small, the aim of your event should be to raise awareness of advance care planning and start a conversation with attendees. Events, such as a barbecue, webinar or book club group, can be hosted virtually or in person, based on the COVID-19 situation in your area. Research shows advance care planning can help alleviate stress for people who find themselves asked to make medical decisions for loved ones in need. But such planning is neither common nor widely understood in Australia. We tend to think about life and death as black and white, yet in reality there's an extended "grey" period, with more of us having continuing health issues. Advance Care Planning Australia seeks to empower people to understand they have a choice about their end-of-life care and the steps they can take today to ensure their preferences are known and respected. For more information, visit advancecareplanning.org.au.

Take charge of inevitable decisions

