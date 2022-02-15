Great Lakes Palliative Care Support has been providing assistance to those experiencing life limiting illness, their carers and families for more than 30 years. "Our not-for-profit charity has assisted in providing extra services to allow patients to be at home for as long as possible and to enhance the services provided by the local Community Palliative Care team and the Forster Private Hospital," care support president Deidre Stokes said. "Our aim is to fill the gaps that are currently present with service provision and enhance quality of life for those experiencing life limiting illness." In the past three years alone, more than $65,000 has been spent on providing extra nursing services, domestic help and personal care to patients who would not be able to be managed at home without this assistance. Short-term services are put in place to allow other care arrangements to be made. Current services in place are enhanced as patient needs change and more assistance is required. "GLPCS relies heavily on our hardworking voluntary members who raise funds to provide these services," Ms Stokes said. "Our premises at 1/32 Manning Street, Tuncurry are open on a regular basis on Tuesday and Fridays from 10am to 2pm. "Volunteers will be there and offer assistance to anyone requiring information on palliative care as well as the opportunity to browse and look for a bargain. Visit the Book Nook, the Treasure Trove or the Wardrobe. All sales contribute to services provided. On the third Saturday of each month we conduct our monthly charity sale and bargains can be found from 8am to 2pm. "Other fundraising efforts have been limited due to COVID but our volunteers have managed to sell raffle tickets, run special events and continue on so service provision has been maintained throughout the difficulties of the past few years. "Our caring community continues to support us through donations from sporting clubs, service clubs, groups and individuals which assist us maintain the care provided to the patients, families and carers of the Great Lakes area. For more information, phone 0437 830 818.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HqKfNWeMNcUiyNaZWaJHFZ/c2a805db-12ce-43d5-bd52-993948208e51.jpg/r2587_1044_4128_1915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Great Lakes Palliative Care Support supports those experiencing life limiting illness

Great Lakes Palliative Care Support has been providing assistance to those experiencing life limiting illness, their carers and families for more than 30 years.

"Our not-for-profit charity has assisted in providing extra services to allow patients to be at home for as long as possible and to enhance the services provided by the local Community Palliative Care team and the Forster Private Hospital," care support president Deidre Stokes said. "Our aim is to fill the gaps that are currently present with service provision and enhance quality of life for those experiencing life limiting illness." In the past three years alone, more than $65,000 has been spent on providing extra nursing services, domestic help and personal care to patients who would not be able to be managed at home without this assistance.

Short-term services are put in place to allow other care arrangements to be made. Current services in place are enhanced as patient needs change and more assistance is required. "GLPCS relies heavily on our hardworking voluntary members who raise funds to provide these services," Ms Stokes said.

"Our premises at 1/32 Manning Street, Tuncurry are open on a regular basis on Tuesday and Fridays from 10am to 2pm. "Volunteers will be there and offer assistance to anyone requiring information on palliative care as well as the opportunity to browse and look for a bargain. Visit the Book Nook, the Treasure Trove or the Wardrobe. All sales contribute to services provided. On the third Saturday of each month we conduct our monthly charity sale and bargains can be found from 8am to 2pm. "Other fundraising efforts have been limited due to COVID but our volunteers have managed to sell raffle tickets, run special events and continue on so service provision has been maintained throughout the difficulties of the past few years. "Our caring community continues to support us through donations from sporting clubs, service clubs, groups and individuals which assist us maintain the care provided to the patients, families and carers of the Great Lakes area. For more information, phone 0437 830 818. SERVICES PROVIDED: More than $65,000 has been spent on providing extra nursing services to patients who would not be able to be managed at home without assistance. SHARE