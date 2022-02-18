news, local-news,

This pretty little kitten is the complete package. Her name is Angie and she is four months old. She is mischievous, full of energy and will keep you on your toes. Angie loves to play, especially chasing balls around. She also likes to have company and loves to be around people. Angie can be quite snuggly when she wants to be. Angie is fine with other cats, but not tested with dogs. However, she's a confident little miss so it is anticipated this will not be a problem. She is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated and her adoption fee is $120. If you would like to meet Angie contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827. NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/e16e54a4-87a8-413d-83e3-6e0e24055b7f.jpg/r0_274_960_816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg