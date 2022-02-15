news, local-news,

An elderly couple is in a stable condition following a motor vehicle accident last night, Monday, February 14 at Bombah Point on the Myall Lakes. NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene just after 7pm following a report of a serious accident involving a man and woman aged in their 80s. Paramedics treated the 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman at the scene before transporting the couple to Bulahdelah showground. The helicopter critical care medical team stabilised the couple before they were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, both suffering chest injuries. No further information is available. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/b5f098fc-8134-48bc-a0c8-f363ed937716.jpeg/r4_93_1796_1105_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg