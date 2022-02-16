news, local-news,

FORSTER-Tuncurry Hawks will play a trial game against Raymond Terrace at the Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry on Saturday, February 26 in preparation for the Group Three Rugby League season. The Hawks took part in a nines tournament in Newcastle last month and captain-coach Nathan Campbell hopes to play at least one more trial next month before the start of the season-proper. The 2022 draw has been confirmed, with the Hawks to meet Taree City at Tuncurry in the opening round on Saturday, April 23. The Hawks have the bye in the second round and will then be at home to Old Bar Pirates on Saturday, May 7. Nine sides will contest first grade this season, an increase of one on last year following the return of Camden Haven. There will be 18 competition rounds before the start of the semi-finals on Saturday, September 3. For the first time Group Three will play the grand finals on a Saturday. Grand final day is set for Saturday, September 24. Campbell said the Hawks were determined to end the stranglehold Hastings-Macleay clubs have held on the premiership since 2011. No southern club has won a first grade grand final since the Hawks defeated Port City at Port Macquarie in 2011. Campbell is in his first season as captain-coach, with the 2021 mentor, Tom Freeman, his assistant.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/b3b6d894-b6e2-4978-9da7-1fb2b7a97b92.jpg/r82_143_878_593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg